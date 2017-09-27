Dipika storms into Oracle NetSuite Open quarterfinal

Bengaluru, September 27: India's Dipika Pallikal Karthik stormed into the quarterfinal of the Professional Squash Association (PSA) Oracle NetSuite Open after shocking England's Emily Whitlock 11-9, 11-8, 7-11, 11-8.

At the Bay Club Redwood Shores in San Francisco, Dipika, who is ranked 21 in the PSA circuit, was in a class of her own as she beat her much superior opponent, who is world No.13.

A capacity crowd were treated to a series of fast-paced rallies as Dipika won in 52 minutes in the PSA W50 tournament that helped her set up a last-eight clash with No.2 Olivia Blatchford.

The American defeated England's Millie Tomlinsonafter 11-5, 11-7, 11-8 in a one-sided contest which lasted just 28 minutes.

World No.1 England's Laura Massaro and No.2 Nicol David of Malaysia are also through to the quarterfinals.

Massaro routed Ireland's wildcard entry Aisling Blake 11-5, 11-9, 11-2.

"I thought Aisling played well considering she's been retired for two years," said Massaro.

"I'm excited to be back, the J P Morgan Tournament of Champions in China didn't go according to plan, but I've put in a a few changes in training since then, so hopefully I can do well here ahead of going to the US Open next month.

"Being in San Francisco is really relaxing, so I feel at home here."

Meanwhile sentimental favourite Nicol had it easy past Egypt's Heba El Torky (11-6, 11-8, 11-5).

The eight-time world champion will now be up against England's Victoria Lust, who beat 2007 world champion Rachael Grinham.