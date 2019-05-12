English

Breazeale predicts Wilder retirement if he can upset WBC champ

By Opta
Dominic Breazeale

New York, May 12: Dominic Breazeale believes a shock victory over Deontay Wilder would prompt the WBC heavyweight champion to consider retirement.

The big-talking Wilder will defend his strap against Breazeale at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn next weekend and is the heavy favourite to improve a record of 41 unbeaten fights.

Breazeale has just one defeat to his name, which came against Anthony Joshua three years ago, and the 33-year-old feels a win would make his opponent mull over his future in the sport.

Speaking to Sky Sports, he said: "I think he finds it humbling and I think it ends his career, it retires him.

"A guy like Wilder, the surrounding that he has, he's not used to being down in the dumps and being a depressed individual.

"I think it cripples him, it sends him into some type of a depression and he never comes back to fight again."

Wilder is renowned for his mind games outside of the ring, but Breazeale says he will not be intimidated.

"He talks the talk, he tries to get you flustered so he can get on his high horse and build up his confidence," he added.

"I'm the wrong guy for that. I played quarterback for way too long and looked across the line at some of the biggest, baddest guys on the planet. For me it's in one ear and out the other, I'm just going to smile in his face."

Full Time: FIO 0 - 1 ACM
    Story first published: Sunday, May 12, 2019, 13:30 [IST]
