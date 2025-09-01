More sports Luke Donald Selects Experienced Players For Team Europe Wildcard Picks In Ryder Cup Captain Luke Donald has chosen six experienced players as wildcard picks for Team Europe in the upcoming Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black. This selection reflects continuity from previous competitions and aims to secure a win on American soil. By Mykhel Team Published: Monday, September 1, 2025, 20:46 [IST]

Europe's Ryder Cup team for 2025 will see minimal changes from their 2023 lineup. Captain Luke Donald announced his wildcard selections, which include Shane Lowry, John Rahm, Sepp Straka, Viktor Hovland, Ludvig Aberg, and Matt Fitzpatrick. These players were part of Europe's victory in Rome two years ago. The sole new addition is Rasmus Hojgaard, replacing his twin brother Nicolai. This marks the fewest changes since European players began competing in 1979.

Joining the wildcard picks are automatic qualifiers Rory McIlroy, Robert MacIntyre, Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Rose, Tyrrell Hatton, and Rasmus Hojgaard. Donald expressed confidence in the team's continuity from Rome. "There is a lot of continuity from Rome," he stated on Sky Sports. "That is a bit unusual but shows how good they are." This consistency reflects the strength of the current European team.

Despite this stability, Donald acknowledges the challenges of playing in America. He noted that Europe has lost three of the last four away Ryder Cups by large margins. "But while there is continuity, this is a different animal to play away in America," he said. "We know how difficult it is." Donald has explored various strategies to prepare his team for these challenges.

The competition at Bethpage Black begins on September 26. Europe aims to secure their first win on American soil since 2012's 'Miracle of Medinah.' Meanwhile, United States captain Keegan Bradley revealed his six wildcard choices last week. Despite finishing 11th in their rankings, Bradley chose not to include himself as a player.

The U.S. wildcard picks are Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Ben Griffin, Cameron Young, Patrick Cantley, and Sam Burns. They will join automatic qualifiers Scottie Scheffler, JJ Spaun, Xander Schauffele, Russell Henley, Harris English, and Bryson DeChambeau. The selection reflects a mix of experience and fresh talent aimed at maintaining their competitive edge.

Donald remains focused on implementing new techniques to enhance Europe's performance abroad. "I have looked at lots of different angles to try to prepare us for the challenge ahead," he explained. His efforts aim to provide the team with the best chance for success against a strong American side.