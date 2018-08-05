English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Michael Jordan defends LeBron after Trump remarks

Posted By: OPTA
NBA great Michael Jordan (left) supports LeBron James
NBA great Michael Jordan (left) supports LeBron James

Los Angeles, August 5: Michael Jordan defended LeBron James after United States president Donald Trump questioned his intelligence and suggested the Chicago Bulls icon was a better player.

Trump sparked controversy on Friday (August 3) when he aimed a dig at James on Twitter after the Los Angeles Lakers superstar gave an interview to CNN reporter Don Lemon following his foundation opening the I Promise School in Akron, Ohio.

The 14-time NBA All-Star's facility ensures any of the 240 at-risk students who graduate are guaranteed a four-year college scholarship to the University of Akron.

After watching James' interview, Trump tweeted: "LeBron James was just interviewed by the dumbest man on television, Don Lemon. He made LeBron look smart, which isn't easy to do. I like Mike!"

Six-time NBA champion Jordan came to the defence of James, who is considered his main rival in the debate over the greatest basketball player of all time.

Jordan said though a spokesperson: "I support LJ. He's doing an amazing job for his community."

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
BAN 171/5 (20.0 vs WI
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Sunday, August 5, 2018, 0:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 5, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue