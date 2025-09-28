Asia Cup 2025: Sanju Samson on the verge of Two Records ahead of India vs Pakistan Final

'I'd like to see Jemimah at No. 3': Former India player Veda Krishnamurthy ahead od Women's World Cup

More sports Ryder Cup: Luke Donald Insists Job Isn’t Done As Europe Aims For Historic Defence Against USA Team Europe captain Luke Donald stresses that their job is not finished despite a commanding lead over Team USA in the Ryder Cup. With a record advantage, he remains focused on securing victory. By Mykhel Team Published: Sunday, September 28, 2025, 15:26 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Team Europe is on the brink of a historic Ryder Cup victory on U.S. soil, leading 11.5-4.5 against Team USA. Captain Luke Donald emphasised that the task remains unfinished despite their strong position. The European team has dominated the first two days at Bethpage Black, winning all sessions and securing three out of four fourball matches on Saturday.

Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry overcame the challenging atmosphere to defeat Justin Thomas and Cameron Young by two holes in the opening match. Meanwhile, Tommy Fleetwood continued his impressive form, partnering with Justin Rose to beat Scottie Scheffler and Bryson DeChambeau 3&2. Europe now needs just 2.5 points to retain the trophy and three for outright victory.

Scottie Scheffler experienced a tough outing, becoming the first world number one to lose his initial four matches in a Ryder Cup. Tensions escalated as tempers flared between caddies Ted Scott and Greg Bodine, who clashed with European players and vice-captain Francesco Molinari.

Despite these setbacks, Team USA captain Keegan Bradley remains optimistic about their chances on the final day. He recalled witnessing a remarkable comeback by the Patriots in the 2023 Super Bowl, suggesting that anything is possible: "Let's live it tomorrow, who knows?"

"I didn't really imagine this," Donald admitted about their current lead. He praised his team's resilience and confidence: "Just the resiliency and the confidence these guys have in themselves, in their partners, is really, truly incredible." Donald stressed that they aim to reach 14.5 points first but remain cautious of Team USA's strength.

The European captain acknowledged that complacency is not an option: "The job is never done till it's done." He recognised Team USA's fighting spirit: "They had plenty of fight today." However, he also noted his team's determination: "Our guys had a lot, too."

The competition has been intense, with both teams displaying remarkable skills and tenacity. As they head into Sunday singles, all eyes are on whether Team Europe can maintain their lead or if Team USA will stage an extraordinary comeback.