DP World India Championship Tickets Soar Past ₹1.35 Lakh for VIP Access, for Delhi Golf Club Showpiece Featuring Rory and Fleetwood

oi-Avinash Sharma

New Delhi, Oct 11: Golf fans in India are in for a world-class treat this October, as some of the biggest names in international golf - including Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood, Viktor Hovland, Shane Lowry, and home favourite Shubhankar Sharma - descend on the Delhi Golf Club for the DP World India Championship 2025, scheduled from October 16 to 19.

With international stars like McIlroy and Fleetwood expected to compete, ticketing becomes a crucial interface between fans and this spectacle. And the prices reflect the scale of the event - from accessible general admission at ₹865 to a lavish VIP experience costing more than ₹1.35 lakh once booking charges are added.

DP World India Championship 2025 — Ticket Prices (Including Booking Fees) Date Category Base Price (₹) Booking Fee (₹) Final Amount (₹) Thu, 16 Oct 2025 General Admission 865 81.42 946.42 Fri, 17 Oct 2025 General Admission 865 81.42 946.42 Fri, 17 Oct 2025 Ticket+ (Viewing Deck) 7,013 307.98 7,320.98 Sat, 18 Oct 2025 General Admission 1,300 128.62 1,428.62 Sun, 19 Oct 2025 General Admission 1,300 128.62 1,428.62 Sun, 19 Oct 2025 VIP Hospitality 131,509 4,259.80 135,768.80

(Source: BookMyShow, as on October 11, 2025)

A Field of Champions

The star-studded $4 million event brings together some of the most recognisable faces in world golf. European Ryder Cup Captain Luke Donald will tee it up for the first time since leading Team Europe to historic back-to-back victories over the United States. He joins Ryder Cup teammates Viktor Hovland and Shane Lowry, alongside Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood, and India's very own Shubhankar Sharma, ensuring the Delhi crowd witnesses a truly elite lineup.

Ticket Categories & What They Offer

General Admission (₹946-₹1,428 including booking fees): The most affordable option for golf fans, offering basic course access and the freedom to follow players across the lush Delhi Golf Club fairways. Ideal for those who simply want to soak in the atmosphere and witness golf's finest up close.

Ticket+ (Viewing Deck) - ₹7,320.98 (including bookin fees): A mid-tier choice that blends comfort with great vantage points. It includes elevated deck access for panoramic views of the course, along with food and beverage privileges. With limited availability, this section is already sold out for Saturday, while Friday's tickets are fast filling.

VIP Hospitality (₹1,35,768.80 including fees): For the ultimate golf experience, the VIP Hospitality ticket delivers five-star comfort.

This exclusive package includes:

Access to shared hospitality suites and prime seating zones near signature holes

Gourmet dining and premium beverages throughout the day

Networking opportunities with corporate guests and tournament partners

It's a luxury affair for fans seeking a premium day out - or those looking to experience live golf the way the pros do.

How to Book

Tickets for all four days are available exclusively on BookMyShow.

Here's how to secure your pass:

Visit the event page on BookMyShow.

Select your preferred date (October 16-19).

Choose your ticket category - General Admission, Ticket+ (Viewing Deck), or VIP Hospitality.

Proceed to payment and receive your digital confirmation.

Buyers can book up to 10 tickets per transaction, and early booking is strongly advised as premium categories are filling fast - particularly for the weekend rounds.

A Global Event with a Delhi Signature

The DP World India Championship 2025 marks a milestone moment for Indian golf - bringing the DP World Tour back to Delhi Golf Club's iconic greens. Organizers are aiming to turn the venue into a festival of sport and culture, complete with fan zones, merchandise stalls, food courts, and hospitality lounges.

With prices ranging from ₹865 for casual fans to ₹1.31 lakh for those who want to experience world-class golf in unmatched comfort, the event truly caters to every segment of golf fandom.

The blend of sporting excellence, luxury hospitality, and a field led by global superstars promises to make this one of India's most memorable golf events yet.

Full Details

Event: DP World India Championship 2025

Venue: Delhi Golf Club, New Delhi

Dates: October 16-19, 2025

Ticket Range: ₹946 - ₹1,35,768 (including booking fees)

Book at: BookMyShow

Players to Watch: Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood, Luke Donald, Viktor Hovland, Shane Lowry, Shubhankar Sharma

Status: Viewing Deck (Sat) Sold Out | VIP Hospitality Filling Fast.