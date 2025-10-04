More sports DP World India Championship Unveils the Lotus Trophy Inspired by Indian Heritage By MyKhel Staff Published: Saturday, October 4, 2025, 23:14 [IST]

The DP World India Championship today unveiled the Lotus Trophy, the official prize that will be presented to the winner of the inaugural championship. Made from premium crystal and inspired by two timeless symbols of India - the Taj Mahal and the lotus flower - the Lotus Trophy is a powerful emblem of elegance, heritage, and sporting excellence.



Crafted with meticulous attention to detail, the Lotus Trophy features a scalloped top edge that echoes the domes of the Taj Mahal. At its heart, the centrepiece is a 9-point lotus flower cut pattern, referencing the Lotus Temple and the cultural significance of the number nine. In Indian tradition and golf, nine holds power. It symbolises the final stretch, where champions rise under pressure and legacies are forged.

The stem of the trophy is crafted in the shape of a golf ball, anchoring the design in the sport while elevating its aesthetic to reflect the prestige of the event. The result is a trophy that is visually striking, full of symbolism, and rooted in Indian identity.The DP World India Championship marks another significant step in establishing India as a premier destination for world-class golf. It follows the successful staging of the 2010 Hero Indian Open, won by Eugenio Chacarra, and builds on the growing momentum of the DP World Tour in the region.As the Tour's title partner since 2022, DP World continues to deepen its commitment to golf through this new tournament. The event complements DP World's broader sports presence in India, which includes partnerships with the Delhi Capitals, and grassroots programmes like the Second Life Container initiative and 'Balls for Birdies' campaign - both of which involve DP World donating golf balls, using its smart logistics network, to help grow the game and make it more accessible.In addition, the DP World India Championship is made possible through the support of the following partners:· Premium Partner: Hero Fincorp· Official Partners: HSBC, Rolex, Emirates, GMR· Supplier: Bisleri, Adidas, BMW, TitleistThe DP World India Championship will be the eighth of nine events in the 'Back 9' phase of the 2025 Race to Dubai, leading up to the season-ending DP World Tour Play-Offs and culminating in the DP World Tour Championship in November at Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai.Tickets for the DP World India Championship are on sale here.