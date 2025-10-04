DP World India Championship Unveils the Lotus Trophy Inspired by Indian Heritage

The
Crafted with meticulous attention to detail, the Lotus Trophy features a scalloped top edge that echoes the domes of the Taj Mahal. At its heart, the centrepiece is a 9-point lotus flower cut pattern, referencing the Lotus Temple and the cultural significance of the number nine. In Indian tradition and golf, nine holds power. It symbolises the final stretch, where champions rise under pressure and legacies are forged.