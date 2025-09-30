Dream Dash brings grassroots sprinting to the forefront with Usain Bolt as Guest of Honour

India vs West Indies, Test Series: All You Need To Know - IND vs WI Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming Info

Published: Tuesday, September 30, 2025

oi-Sauradeep Ash

Dream Dash, a first-of-its-kind multi-city sprinting competition for school children, is placing grassroots athletics at the heart of its mission.

Conceptualised by KPMG in India and presented by DreamSetGo, the event has brought sprinting into schools across the country, offering youngsters from Grades 3 to 9 the chance to compete in 100m and 200m races. Beginning with school-level heats and moving to inter-school city finals, the programme is designed to nurture participation and identify raw talent at the base level.

The grand finale, scheduled in Mumbai and Delhi, promises to be a landmark moment with Olympic legend Usain Bolt attending as Guest of Honour. For young sprinters, the opportunity to perform in front of Bolt and some of India's leading athletes will be both inspiring and unforgettable.

A critical element of this initiative has been the infrastructure. Gallant Sports, India's leading sports infrastructure company, has partnered with Dream Dash as the official Infrastructure Partner. The company has designed and prepared the running tracks and competition surfaces across all venues, ensuring that children experience international-standard facilities from the beginning of their sporting journeys.

"Sports dreams are born on the right grounds," said Nasir Ali, Founder & CEO, Gallant Sports & Infra. "At Gallant, we've always focused on creating accessible and inclusive facilities that encourage participation and build confidence. Our association with Dream Dash gives us the opportunity to support young sprinters with the infrastructure they need to pursue their ambitions."

A distinctive aspect of the competition is its focus on inclusivity. Every child, regardless of result, is rewarded with a medal and certificate. This emphasis on participation rather than winning underlines the belief that sport is about fostering confidence, fitness, and aspiration as much as competition.