Kevin Durant Impresses With 20 Points In Houston Rockets Preseason Debut, Excited About Sengun Partnership In his first game with the Houston Rockets, Kevin Durant scored 20 points and expressed enthusiasm about teaming up with Alperen Sengun. The Rockets aim for a strong season ahead. By Mykhel Team Published: Thursday, October 9, 2025, 18:26 [IST]

Kevin Durant has quickly settled into his role with the Houston Rockets, scoring 20 points in his preseason debut. He joined the team from the Phoenix Suns in a massive trade involving seven teams and 13 players in July. His first game for the Rockets was a 140-127 win against the Utah Jazz, where he played 23 minutes and shot 7-of-10 from the field.

Durant is particularly eager about playing alongside Alperen Sengun. Sengun, who also stands six-foot-11, contributed 13 points and 13 assists in the same game. Durant praised Sengun's versatility, saying, "When you've got your 5 man that can handle at the top of the key, the spacing just opens the floor up so much for us and then that makes us unpredictable."

The Rockets have additional preseason games lined up against the New Orleans Pelicans and Atlanta Hawks. These matches will help them prepare for their season opener against the Oklahoma City Thunder, who are the reigning NBA champions. Durant expressed feeling at ease with his new team: "I've felt right at home since I came here three or four weeks ago, so I felt normal."

Ace Bailey led the Jazz with a game-high of 25 points, while Brice Sensabaugh added 24 points. Four other players from Utah also scored in double figures during this high-scoring encounter. The Rockets' victory showcased their offensive potential as they gear up for more challenging games ahead.

Durant's integration into the Rockets has been smooth, thanks to welcoming teammates and coaching staff. He stated, "The guys are welcoming me pretty smoothly, the coaching staff too, so it just felt normal." This positive environment seems to be aiding his transition well.

Durant's performance and enthusiasm indicate a promising season ahead for him and his new team. His ability to adapt quickly suggests he will be a key player for Houston as they aim for success in upcoming games and beyond.