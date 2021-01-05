English
Durant following health and safety protocols, could miss four games for the Nets

By Peter Hanson

New York, January 5: Kevin Durant is out of the Brooklyn Nets' contest against the Utah Jazz on Tuesday (January 5) and could reportedly miss the team's next four NBA games as he follows the league's health and safety protocols.

Reports in ESPN stated Durant was exposed to someone who has tested positive for coronavirus and is facing a seven-day quarantine period.

That would see Durant also sit out against the Philadelphia 76ers and the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday and Friday, as well as Sunday's showdown with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

After opening the season with back-to-back wins, the Nets have lost four of their past five to sit 10th in the early throes of the Eastern Conference standings.

Durant missed the entirety of the disrupted 2019-20 campaign due to a ruptured Achilles and is averaging 28.2 points, seven rebounds and 4.8 assists for the Nets this term.

Story first published: Tuesday, January 5, 2021, 14:00 [IST]
