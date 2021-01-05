Durant following health and safety protocols, could miss four games for the Nets

Reports in ESPN stated Durant was exposed to someone who has tested positive for coronavirus and is facing a seven-day quarantine period.

That would see Durant also sit out against the Philadelphia 76ers and the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday and Friday, as well as Sunday's showdown with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

After opening the season with back-to-back wins, the Nets have lost four of their past five to sit 10th in the early throes of the Eastern Conference standings.

Durant missed the entirety of the disrupted 2019-20 campaign due to a ruptured Achilles and is averaging 28.2 points, seven rebounds and 4.8 assists for the Nets this term.

Brooklyn Nets @HSpecialSurgery Status Report for tomorrow night's game vs. Utah: Durant (health and safety protocols) - OUT Dinwiddie (partially torn ACL, right knee) - OUT Claxton (right knee tendinopathy) - OUT — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) January 4, 2021