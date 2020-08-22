Johnson charges into Northern Trust lead, Scheffler shoots 59

Johnson moved into a two-stroke lead at TPC Boston thanks to a stunning 11-under 60 – a career-low – on Friday.

The 2016 U.S. Open champion, and two-time Northern Trust winner, was in fine form and made a spectacular start to his round.

Johnson was nine under through eight holes before picking up shots at 10 and 11, but he parred his last seven to miss out on a 59.

The American is still two shots clear of Scheffler and Cameron Davis, the latter continuing his consistent start with a 65.

Scheffler, 24, became the 11th different player to break 60 at a PGA Tour event and second-youngest, behind only Justin Thomas.

The American made six birdies on the front nine and six on the back, making a four-footer at the last for his 59.

Danny Lee (64), Harris English (66) and Louis Oosthuizen (65) are a shot further back in a tie for fourth.

American pair Kevin Kisner (66) and Russell Henley (67) are at 11 under, a shot ahead of Kim Si-woo (64), Matthew Wolff (67) and Daniel Berger (66).

Meanwhile, Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy were unable to get going as they only narrowly made the cut.

Woods (71) and McIlroy (70) are at three under, making the weekend by a stroke alongside defending champion Patrick Reed (71) and Justin Rose (70).

One player not heading into the weekend is Jordan Spieth, who missed his third cut of 2020 after rounds of 69 and 71.

Thomas (67), meanwhile, is at seven under, a shot ahead of Jon Rahm (67).