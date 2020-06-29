English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Johnson wins Travelers Championship for 21st PGA Tour victory

By Dejan Kalinic
Dustin Johnson carded a three-under 67 in the final round at TPC River Highlands
Dustin Johnson carded a three-under 67 in the final round at TPC River Highlands

Connecticut, June 29: Dustin Johnson claimed his 21st PGA Tour victory with a one-stroke win at the Travelers Championship on Sunday (June 28).

The 2016 U.S. Open champion carded a three-under 67 in the final round at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut.

Johnson finished at 19 under, a shot clear of Kevin Streelman (67) and two ahead of Will Gordon (64) and Mackenzie Hughes (67).

The American has at least one win in 13 consecutive seasons, with his 21st PGA Tour victory also his first since February last year.

Johnson had to endure an hour-long delay late in the final round due to inclement weather, but he was still able to close out his victory.

"I putted it very nicely this week. Yesterday I did everything really well, today I still felt like I was hitting the ball really well, I just wasn't driving it on the fairway," he told CBS after a final round that featured six birdies and three bogeys.

"Around here the only way to be aggressive and attack these flags is be in the fairway and I didn't hit it on the fairway enough but I figured out a way to get it done."

Streelman, the 2014 champion, produced a bogey-free final round that featured three birdies.

Kevin Na (67) finished outright fifth at 16 under, a shot ahead of Ryan Armour (64), Brendan Steele (66), Patton Kizzire (67), Scott Stallings (67) and Bryson DeChambeau (68).

World number one Rory McIlroy climbed into a tie for 11th thanks to a three-under 67.

More TRAVELERS CHAMPIONSHIP News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: ESP 0 - 1 RMA
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Monday, June 29, 2020, 5:40 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 29, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue