Johnson wins Travelers Championship for 21st PGA Tour victory

The 2016 U.S. Open champion carded a three-under 67 in the final round at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut.

Johnson finished at 19 under, a shot clear of Kevin Streelman (67) and two ahead of Will Gordon (64) and Mackenzie Hughes (67).

The American has at least one win in 13 consecutive seasons, with his 21st PGA Tour victory also his first since February last year.

.@DJohnsonPGA was T79 after Round 1. Then he shot 64-61-67 to win. pic.twitter.com/5IDTR1ktry — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 28, 2020

Johnson had to endure an hour-long delay late in the final round due to inclement weather, but he was still able to close out his victory.

"I putted it very nicely this week. Yesterday I did everything really well, today I still felt like I was hitting the ball really well, I just wasn't driving it on the fairway," he told CBS after a final round that featured six birdies and three bogeys.

"Around here the only way to be aggressive and attack these flags is be in the fairway and I didn't hit it on the fairway enough but I figured out a way to get it done."

Win No. 21 for @DJohnsonPGA! A victory @TravelersChamp gives him at least one win in 13 consecutive seasons. Incredible. pic.twitter.com/fb5oV9waOa — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 28, 2020

Streelman, the 2014 champion, produced a bogey-free final round that featured three birdies.

Kevin Na (67) finished outright fifth at 16 under, a shot ahead of Ryan Armour (64), Brendan Steele (66), Patton Kizzire (67), Scott Stallings (67) and Bryson DeChambeau (68).

World number one Rory McIlroy climbed into a tie for 11th thanks to a three-under 67.