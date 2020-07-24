Dustin Johnson withdraws from 3M Open due to back injury

The American battled to a seven-over 78 in the opening round at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota on Thursday (July 23).

Johnson later withdrew from the tournament due to a back injury, the PGA Tour confirmed.

The world number four won the Travelers Championship last month before missing the cut at the Memorial Tournament.

Johnson's injury concern comes just two weeks before the start of the US PGA Championship – the first major of 2020.

Since winning @TravelersChamp, Dustin Johnson missed his next cut and has withdrawn from the @3MOpen citing a back injury.https://t.co/FM6yaYV3y8 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) July 23, 2020