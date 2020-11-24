Dustin Poirier vs Conor McGregor rematch set for UFC 257 in 2021

The first bout between Poirier and McGregor was at featherweight and took place at UFC 178 on September 27, 2014. McGregor got the TKO at just 1:46 minutes of the first round, launching his phenomenal run through the featherweight and lightweight divisions and earning both titles. Poirier returned to lightweight and eventually succeeded in claiming the interim UFC lightweight title.

Poirier (26-6, Lafayette, US), is now the number 2 ranked lightweight and former interim UFC lightweight champion. He has 12 wins by knockout and 7 by submission, and has eleven Fight and Performance of the Night awards.

After Poirier returned to the lightweight division, he went 10-2, defeating Anthony Pettis Justin Gaethje and Eddie Alvarez to earn the interim title challenge which he won by decision over Max Holloway at UFC 236.

He fought Nurmagomedov to unify the title at UFC 242 in 2019 and lost by submission in the third round. In June this year, Poirier faced Dan Hooker in a five-round main event that won Fight of the Night honors and is in the running for Fight of the Year.

McGregor (22-4, Dublin, Ireland) is the former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion, and the first to hold both belts simultaneously. He has ten Fight and Performance of the Night awards, with five that were consecutive.

After winning the lightweight title, McGregor engaged in a boxing cross-over match with Floyd Mayweather, Jr. in 2017, then returned to the Octagon in 2018 to challenge then current UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov at blockbuster UFC 229, losing the challenge by submission in the fourth round.

At UFC 246 this year, McGregor moved up to welterweight and faced "Cowboy" Donald Cerrone, winning by TKO in just 40 seconds. He is ranked #4 at lightweight.

The sheer amount of Fight and Performance of the Night awards (21) between Poirier and McGregor since their first meeting guarantees a spectacular rematch to launch the first numbered event of 2021.

UFC 257 will take place on January 24, Asia time. The location of the event and the remainder of the card will be announced at a later date.