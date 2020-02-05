English
Former Slam Dunk champ Howard returns as NBA reveals All-Star fields

By Sacha Pisani
Dwight Howard

New York, February 5: Former NBA All-Star Slam Dunk champion Dwight Howard will participate in the competition for the first time in 11 years as the league revealed the fields for the three challenges.

Howard was memorably crowned champion during his time with the Orlando Magic in 2008, however, the Los Angeles Lakers center last featured in 2009.

The eight-time All-Star headlines the field for the Slam Dunk contest, which will take place at the United Center in Chicago on February 15.

This is the first time the Slam Dunk event is being held in Chicago since 1998, when Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan famously outduelled the Atlanta Hawks' Dominique Wilkins.

Hamidou Diallo of the Oklahoma City Thunder won the contest last year.

Brooklyn Nets guard Joe Harris will defend his Three-Point Contest title, while Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum headlines the field for the Skills Challenge.

Skills Challenge (first event)

Bam Adebayo, Miami Heat Patrick Beverley, Los Angeles Clippers Spencer Dinwiddie, Brooklyn Nets Khris Middleton, Milwaukee Bucks Derrick Rose, Detroit Pistons Domantas Sabonis, Indiana Pacers Pascal Siakam, Toronto Raptors Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics

Three-Point Contest (second event)

Davis Bertans, Washington Wizards Devonte' Graham, Charlotte Hornets Joe Harris, Brooklyn Nets Buddy Hield, Sacramento Kings Zach LaVine, Chicago Bulls Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers Duncan Robinson, Miami Heat Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks

Slam Dunk (third event)

Pat Connaughton, Milwaukee Bucks Aaron Gordon, Orlando Magic Dwight Howard, Los Angeles Lakers Derrick Jones Jr., Miami Heat

Story first published: Wednesday, February 5, 2020, 9:10 [IST]
