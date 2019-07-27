Cycling: Bernal set for historic Tour de France triumph in INEOS one-two

The 22-year-old took the yellow jersey from Alaphilippe in bizarre circumstances on Friday, when stage 19 was brought to a premature end in the Alps due to a hail storm and severe mudslides on the descent of the Col de l'Iseran.

Bernal started the last competitive day of racing - shortened to only 59.5 kilometres due to more concerns over the weather - with a 45-second lead over Frenchman Alaphilippe.

Alaphilippe cracked 13km from the finish on a brutal, long climb to the finish in Val Thorens, where Bernal got the job done in his first day in the yellow jersey and Vincenzo Nibali claimed a breakaway stage win.

His INEOS colleague Geraint Thomas, last year's winner, took enough time out of Alaphilippe to ensure the team will take the top two steps on the podium.