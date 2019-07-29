English
Bernal seals historic Tour de France title

By
Egan Bernal
Team INEOS rider Egan Bernal was all smiles long before he got into Paris as he became the youngest Tour de France winner for 110 years.

Paris, July 29: Egan Bernal made history by becoming the first Colombian to win the Tour de France in Paris on Sunday.

The 22-year-old all but claimed the title in the ski resort of Val Thorens on Saturday, crossing the line in fourth alongside Geraint Thomas to put Team INEOS on the brink of a one-two.

Bernal completed the formality of becoming the youngest Tour winner for 110 years by finishing the 128-kilometre procession from Rambouillet to the capital after sampling the customary glass of champagne soon after setting off.

Story first published: Monday, July 29, 2019, 0:50 [IST]
