Elite strikers headline UFC return to Las Vegas on October 31

Hall (16-9, fighting out of Queens, N.Y.) first made waves as a standout on season 17 of The Ultimate Fighter, where he put his highlight reel striking on display with some of the most devastating finishes in the show's history.

Since joining the UFC, Hall has continued to develop his elite reputation with stoppages of Gegard Mousasi, Chris Leben and Bevon Lewis. He now intends to claim the biggest victory of his career when he takes on personal idol and former UFC middleweight champion Silva.

Longtime middleweight king Silva (34-10 1 NC, fighting out of Curitiba, Brazil) is considered by many to be the greatest mixed martial arts athlete of all time.

The record holder for the longest win streak in UFC history, Silva established himself as one of the best ever with extraordinary stoppage wins over Vitor Belfort, Forrest Griffin and Dan Henderson. He now seeks to deliver a vintage performance in what could be the final bout of his career.

In the co-main event, No. 15 ranked featherweight Bryce Mitchell looks to defend his spot in the rankings against the always-entertaining Andre Fili.

Rising featherweight prospect Mitchell (13-1, fighting out of Sherwood, Ark.) has quickly become a fan favorite for his relentless fighting style and unique personality.

First discovered on The Ultimate Fighter: Undefeated, Mitchell turned heads when he became just the second athlete in UFC history to secure a twister submission against fellow prospect Matt Sayles. Now, Mitchell looks to stay undefeated in the UFC and move towards the top 10 rankings with another dominant showing.

Fili (21-7, fighting out of Sacramento, Calif.) aims to take out his second prospect in a row and break into the featherweight rankings.

A member of the UFC since 2013, Fili has consistently proven himself to be among the most entertaining athletes on the roster with victories over Sheymon Moraes, Artem Lobov and Gabriel Benitez. He now plans to become the first person in the UFC to defeat Mitchell and make a statement to the rest of the division.

Additional bouts on the card include:

• Middleweight fan favorite Kevin Holland (20-5, fighting out of Fort Worth, Texas) intends to hand Makhmud Muradov (24-6, fighting out of Bukhara, Uzbekistan) his first UFC loss

• Heavyweight prospects clash as Maurice Greene (9-5, fighting out of St. Cloud Minn.) meets former NFL pro Greg Hardy (8-2 1 NC, fighting out of Coconut Creek, Fla.)

• In a lightweight bout guaranteed to deliver action, Bobby Green (27-10-1, fighting out of Fontana, Calif.) takes on Thiago Moises (13-4, fighting out of Indaiatuba, Brazil)

• Chris Gruetzemacher (14-3, fighting out of New Bern, N.C.) returns to the Octagon to battle Alexander Hernandez (11-3, fighting out of San Antonio, Texas) at lightweight

• Middleweights Sean Strickland (20-3-1, fighting out of Corona, Calif.) and Jack Marshman (23-9, fighting out of South Wales, United Kingdom) plan to put on show stealing performances

• Welterweights Cole Williams (11-2, fighting out of Madison, Wisc.) and Jason Witt (17-6, fighting out of Overland Park, Kan.) face off to secure their first UFC victories

• Light heavyweight Dana White's Contender Series signee Dustin Jacoby (12-5, fighting out of Springfield, Ill.) looks to impress in his second UFC run when he meets Justin Ledet (9-3 1 NC, fighting out of Rosharon, Texas)

• Cortney Casey (9-8, fighting out of Phoenix, Ariz.) seeks to get back into the win column against Priscila Cachoeira (9-3, fighting out of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil) at flyweight

• Miles Johns (9-1, fighting out of Dallas, Texas) intends to spoil the UFC debut of Kevin Natividad (9-1, fighting out of Tempe, Ariz.)

UFC Fight Night on ESPN+: Hall vs. Silva will take place Saturday, October 31 from UFC APEX in Las Vegas. All bouts will stream live on ESPN+ in English and Spanish, with the main card beginning at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT and the prelims kicking off at 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT.

