Endboss 2022 poker tournament concludes on Pokerbaazi; full list of winners, prize money

Jitendra Gadhwal, a 26-year-old B.Tech graduate from Delhi, was crowned the champion, as he took home prize money of INR 1 crore. The tournament, which began on May 18, attracted over 4928 entries from across the country.

"With every edition of Endboss, we are witnessing the growing popularity of the poker ecosystem in India", commented Mr Navkiran Singh, Founder & CEO of Baazi Games. He added, "The growing participation in such tournaments and intense competition between the players to outwit each other with their skills, signal the trend that people are becoming more educated about the game. We, as a brand, envision making poker a mainstream sport, and such tournaments provide the perfect platform for players to feel encouraged and motivated towards pursuing poker further."

Jitendra began playing poker as a hobby in 2016 and over a period it has turned into a passion for him. He learned about the EndBoss through an Instagram post from a friend and entered the tournament. Following his moment of glory, he intends to use the prize money to take a vacation and spend time with his family.

Commenting on his achievement, Jitendra Gadhwal said, "The landscape of poker is evolving right now, and it's slowly becoming one of the most sought-after skill-based sports, forgoing the general perception of the game of luck, which is motivating more individuals to participate in such tournaments. To be a successful poker player, one must be patient and should consider all available options before making a particular decision on the table. Playing against skilled players from all around the country not only helped me test my skills but also showcased that I need to keep improving. I am elated with my achievement and now want to take my game to the next level in the upcoming tournaments."

Winners and prize money:

The grand finale of the tournament was held on May 22 in which Jitendra grabbed the first place and the coveted title of EndBoss and the prize money of INR 1 crore.

28-year-old Eshan Kapoor of Delhi came in second place and took home prize money of INR 60,20,000.

37-year-old Bhushan Sohani of Pune finished third and pocketed INR 31,35,000.

States that led the tournament included New Delhi, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Goa, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan who produced the top 10 winners for this edition.

The EndBoss tournament is hosted by PokerBaazi.com, an indigenous platform that leads the Indian poker industry today. The platform, known for its award-winning mobile app, available for Android and iOS, has been a key accelerator in the poker space. It is also accredited for hosting India's flagship poker series, the National Poker Series. PokerBaazi.com will continue to play a pivotal role in bringing out inspiring stories of people like Jitendra who will be influential in taking Poker to a larger space in India.

Source: Media Release