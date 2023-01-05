Ennahachi Vacates ONE Flyweight Kickboxing World Title, Superlek To Face Puertas For Belt At ONE Fight Night 6

Ilias Ennahachi was set to defend the flyweight kickboxing strap at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, on January 14 but has instead had to vacate the title due to his inability to make weight while remaining hydrated.

The Dutch-Moroccan star was originally set to rematch old rival Superlek Kiatmoo9 at the star-studded event.

The bout was much anticipated, as many questioned Ennahachi's unanimous decision win in their first meeting in February 2021.

Fans will now have to wait for them to run it back. Superlek will still take part in the co-main event at ONE Fight Night 6, however. "The Kicking Machine" will face Spain's Daniel Puertas for the vacant flyweight kickboxing strap.

Due to the reshuffle, Puertas' original opponent - Thai superstar Rodtang Jitmuangnon - will now square off with Chinese veteran Jidou Yibu in his return to kickboxing action.

The flyweight Muay Thai king will be looking to keep his unbeaten streak in ONE's striking ranks alive and score a second win in kickboxing following his debut victory against Tagir Khalilov in February 2021.

ONE Fight Night 6 is headlined by the highly anticipated ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Title match between reigning king Superbon Singha Mawynn and divisional Grand Prix Champion Chingiz Allazov.

The main event will be the third time lucky for the pair, as they were booked to face off twice in 2022, with fate getting in the way on both occasions.

They were first set to square off at ONE Fight Night 2 in October, but "Chinga" was forced to withdraw due to injury.

The rescheduled bout was again canceled in December, after Superbon was struck down with illness ahead of ONE Fight Night 5.

The two striking superstars will finally settle their rivalry on January 14, when they kick off a banner year for ONE at ONE Fight Night 6.

