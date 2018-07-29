English

Equestrian Premier League: Jibran Khan triumphs in highest category of Show Jumping

Posted By:
Jibran Khan astride Claudette - Winner 130 CMS
Bengaluru, July 29: Jibran Khan of Embassy International Riding School triumphs in the highest category of Show Jumping at the 9th Equestrian Premier League during the weekend in Bengaluru.

EIRS' Jibran atop Claudette pipped URB's Nitin Gupta astride Caprice and HEC's Lt Col Sandeep Dewan astride Almost Heaven in the 130cm Show Jumping.

Meanwhile, Lt Col Sandeep Dewan of HEC won in the 120cm category and Basavaraju S of EIRS won in both the 115cm and 110cm.

The results of July:

Show Jumping (Open):

Class SJ6, 130cm: 1. Jibran Khan; 2. Nitin Gupta; 3. Lt Col Sandeep Dewan

Class SJ5, 120cm: 1. Lt Col Sandeep Dewan; 2. Yash Nensee; 3. Pranay Khare, Jibran Khan

Class SJ8, 115cm: 1. Basavaraju S; 2. Isaack Koshy; 3. Lt Col Sandeep Dewan

Class SJ4, 110cm: 1. Basavaraju S; 2. Lt Col Sandeep Dewan; 3. Lt Col Sandeep Dewan

Class SJ7, 105cm: 1. Mahira Furniturewala; 2. Ali Lakdawala; 3. Sanyogeeta Kadu

Class SJ3, 100cm: 1. Ashish Limaye; 2. Rishi; 3. Ali Lakdawala

Class SJ2, 80-90cm (Children & Open): 1. Arjun Gowda; 2. Vijay Shiva; 3. Anish Sai

Class SJ1, 60cm (Children): 1. Tanmay Wandre; 2. Geethika; 3. Aditya V

Preliminary Dressage (Open): 1.Vijay Shiva; 2. Samartha S; 3. Abdeali

Pre-novice Dressage (Children): 1. Shashank; 2. Samartha S; 3. Samartha S

Pre-novice dressage (Junior & Open): 1. Harsha Tejaa; 2. Tiyasha Vathul; 3. Vijay Shiva

Novice Dressage (Open): 1. Tiyasha Vathul; 2. Satyajeet

South Africa won by 5 wickets
    Story first published: Sunday, July 29, 2018, 20:37 [IST]
