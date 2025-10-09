WPL Mega Auction: All You Need To Know - WPL 2026 Auction Schedule, Dates, Retention Rules, Salary Cap, RTM and More!

PKL 2025: Time Over or Not? Decision Reversal, Confusion! Stopwatch Controversy as Bengal Warriorz edge out Dabang Delhi

Northern Ireland Aims To Test Slovakia And Germany With Experience And Quality In World Cup Qualifiers

More sports Erik Spoelstra Expected To Coach US Men's Basketball Team For 2028 Olympics In Los Angeles Miami Heat's Erik Spoelstra is anticipated to lead the US men's basketball team at the 2028 Olympics. He aims to secure a sixth consecutive gold medal after serving as an assistant coach in the previous Olympic Games. By Mykhel Team Published: Thursday, October 9, 2025, 23:06 [IST]

-myKhel Team

The United States men's basketball team is gearing up for the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles, with Miami Heat's Erik Spoelstra expected to lead as head coach. USA Basketball and Spoelstra are reportedly finalising an agreement to appoint him as the head coach, aiming for a sixth consecutive gold medal at the Olympics.

Previously, Mike Krzyzewski guided the team to gold in Beijing (2008), London (2012), and Rio (2016). Gregg Popovich continued this success at the 2020 Tokyo Games. Steve Kerr then led the team to victory in Paris during the 2024 Summer Olympics, with Spoelstra serving as an assistant coach.

Erik Spoelstra has achieved significant success since becoming Miami's head coach in 2008. He ranks 17th in NBA history with 787 regular-season victories and is fifth all-time with 110 play-off wins. Under his leadership, Miami reached the NBA Finals six times and secured consecutive titles in 2011 and 2012.

Spoelstra's appointment marks a continuation of USA Basketball's tradition of selecting accomplished coaches. His experience and track record make him a fitting choice to guide the team towards another Olympic triumph.