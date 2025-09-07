Yogi Adityanath gives strong message to BCCI from UP T20 League, says 'Uttar Pradesh must have....'

More sports EuroBasket: Finland Stuns Serbia With 92-86 Victory; Germany Advances With Strong Win Over Portugal Finland achieved a stunning victory over Serbia, winning 92-86 in the EuroBasket Round of 16. Germany also progressed with an impressive win against Portugal. Key performances included Lauri Markkanen and Elias Valtonen for Finland. By Mykhel Team Published: Sunday, September 7, 2025, 15:26 [IST]

Finland achieved a remarkable victory over Serbia, winning 92-86 in the EuroBasket 2025 Round of 16. This was their first triumph against Serbia since 2009. Lauri Markkanen led the charge with 29 points, while Elias Valtonen added a crucial 13 points. Finland started strong with an 11-1 run, but Serbia, with Nikola Jokic scoring 33 points, managed to tie and lead by halftime.

Valtonen's performance was pivotal in Finland's victory. He made significant plays late in the game to secure the upset. Reflecting on the win, Valtonen stated, "Amazing night. What can I say. We just believed in each other today and just made it happen." He emphasised the importance of taking open shots with confidence when given the opportunity.

Germany also advanced to the quarter-finals with a dominant 85-58 win over Portugal. Franz Wagner contributed significantly with 16 points. Despite trailing by 11 points at halftime, Germany surged ahead in the fourth quarter with a decisive 22-3 run that sealed their victory.

Turkey reached the quarter-finals for the first time in 16 years after defeating Sweden 85-79. Alperen Sengun was instrumental, scoring 24 points and securing 16 rebounds along with six assists. His performance marked him as the first Turkish player since Omer Asik in 2011 to achieve three double-doubles in a single FIBA EuroBasket tournament.

Lithuania emerged victorious against hosts Latvia, winning their Round of 16 match-up by a score of 88-79. The Lithuanians built a commanding lead of up to 12 points during the third quarter. Although Latvia managed to reduce this gap to seven points in the final quarter, they couldn't complete a comeback.

The upcoming quarter-final matches promise more thrilling basketball action as teams vie for supremacy in EuroBasket 2025. Finland will face either France or Georgia next as they continue their impressive journey through the tournament.