Ukrainian duo take first diving gold, Martina on track in Berlin

World bronze medallist Oleg Kolodiy and 16-year-old Sofiia Lyskun delivered when it mattered in a tense final round to take the mixed team competition at the Royal Commonwealth Pool in Edinburgh.

Lyskun took the duo's total up to 355.90 points with a superb final dive off the 10m platform, with Kolodiy producing an excellent dive in the 3m platform with the toughest degree of difficulty of his series.

Martina started his bid to retain his 100m title in ominous fashion on day one of the athletics action, the Dutchman clocking the fastest time in the five heats with 10.24 seconds.

Lisa Marie Kwayie was quickest in the women's 100m heats with a run of 11.30 secs on home soil. Another German favourite, David Storl, needed just the one throw to secure his place in the shot put final in the European Mile as he eyes a fourth successive European title.

Germany's Lisa Marie Kwayie was the fastest qualifier from the women's 100m heats in 11.30 ahead of Poland's Ewa Swoboda in 11.33.

There was more woe for injury-prone Great Britain team captain Dai Greene, who withdrew before the 400m hurdles due to a hamstring problem.

Charlotte Bonnet won women's 200m freestyle gold for France before watching her Swiss boyfriend Jeremy Desplanches take the 200m medley title on another action-packed day at the Tollcross International Swimming Centre.

Teenager Kliment Kolesnikov claimed his third gold in the 100m backstroke with the second-fastest time this year and added a silver to his haul when Russia finished behind a Great Britain team - which included Adam Peaty - in the mixed 4x100m Medley Relay.

World champion Svetlana Kolesnichenko claimed technical solo gold and was also part of Russia's triumphant technical synchronised swimming team.

Kirsten Wild added the omnium title to her scratch gold and Jeffrey Hoogland was crowned men's sprint champion on a glorious day of track cycling for the Netherlands.

Belgium won the men's madison title and Daria Shmeleva prevailed in the women's 500 time trial as Russia increased their medal tally to 31, eight more than Great Britain.