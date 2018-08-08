European Championships: Hughes, Asher-Smith take titles as Britons dominate 100M

There were three Britons in the men's final as Hughes, Reece Prescod and CJ Ujah all looked to be in contention for the gold medal, with the former pair sealing a one-two on the podium and the latter in fourth.

Their bid was boosted by Jimmy Vicaut's injury-enforced absence after he had qualified in 9.97 seconds, but Hughes and second-placed Prescod each ran marginally faster on a fine night for British athletics.

The result hands Hughes a championship record and his first title, having been disqualified in the Commonwealth Games 200M final for impeding Jereem Richards.

Asher-Smith had already stormed to the women's title, qualifying fastest and then setting a new British record of 10.85secs in the final.

"I knew I had it in me but anything can happen as you can see with the upsets this morning," she told BBC Sport. "I am so happy right now!"

While Vicaut was not fit to start the men's final and Kevin Mayer was chief among the morning upsets as he incredibly crashed out of the decathlon after three fouls in the long jump, there was some athletics success for France as Morhad Amdouni won the men's 10,000m.

In the pool in Glasgow, hometown boy Duncan Scott secured the standout result as he triumphed in the men's 200m freestyle.

Ukraine's Andriy Govorov won the 50m butterfly, while Russia dominated the women's events with Yuliya Efimova (200m breaststroke) and Anastasia Fesikova (100m backstroke) each claiming golds.

World-record holder Adam Peaty set a championship record to book his place in the men's 50m breaststroke final.

Britain won both diving medals on offer, with Jack Laugher coming out on top in the 1m springboard as Eden Cheng and Lois Toulson took the synchronised 10m platform prize.

Germany's Stefan Botticher and France's Mathilde Gros won the men's and women's keirin respectively in the cycling, while Laura Kenny could not help Great Britain to a medal as Denmark clinched the madison.