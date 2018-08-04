European Championships: Kenny back in gold, Kenny misses out

After returning to racing earlier this year having taken a break after the 2016 Olympic Games to start a family, Laura Kenny joined Katie Archibald, Elinor Barker and Neah Evans in a dominant victory over Italy in the final in Glasgow.

It was the four-time Olympic champion's 11th European title, a tally matched by team-mate Archibald.

However, Jason Kenny, Ryan Owens and Philip Hindes were beaten by Poland in the men's team sprint, which was won by world champions Netherlands.

There was further glory for the Dutch at the Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome as Kirsten Wild added to her world title by winning the women's 10 kilometre scratch race, with Emily Kay beating Jolien D'Hoore to silver.

World record holder Adam Peaty made the men's 100 metres breaststroke final in comfortable fashion, while Sarah Sjostrom ensured she will be in the race for medals in the 50m freestlye and 100m butterfly.

However, Sweden's failure to make the 4x100m relay final cost Sjostrom the chance to get her first medal of the championships.

Fantine Lesaffre triumphed in the women's 400m individual medley in the absence of Katinka Hosszu, while Russia claimed a golden double in the synchronised swimming.

Svetlana Kolesnichenko and Varvara Subbotina were the first gold medallists of the new championships format.