European Tour announces new dates for Scottish Open and BMW PGA Championship

Both tournaments, part of the lucrative Rolex Series, have been brought forward by a week at the start of October, with the Scottish Open taking place from October 1-4 at the Renaissance Club in North Berwick.

The BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth Club in Surrey moves into the vacated spot from October 8-11.

Those events follow the Irish Open, which is to be hosted at Galgorm Castle Golf Club, Northern Ireland, from September 24-27 and will mark the second UK swing of the season, with the first culminating at The Belfry next week.

Two Rolex Series events. Two new dates.



Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open (October 1-4)



BMW PGA Championship (October 8-11) — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) August 17, 2020

The Tour said it made the decision in line with ensuring the strategy of staging consecutive tournaments in geographical clusters wherever possible is maintained amid the coronavirus pandemic.