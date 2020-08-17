English
European Tour announces new dates for Scottish Open and BMW PGA Championship

By Peter Hanson
BerndWiesberger - Cropped

London, Aug 17: The European Tour has announced new dates for two of its flagship events, the Scottish Open and the BMW PGA Championship.

Both tournaments, part of the lucrative Rolex Series, have been brought forward by a week at the start of October, with the Scottish Open taking place from October 1-4 at the Renaissance Club in North Berwick.

The BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth Club in Surrey moves into the vacated spot from October 8-11.

Those events follow the Irish Open, which is to be hosted at Galgorm Castle Golf Club, Northern Ireland, from September 24-27 and will mark the second UK swing of the season, with the first culminating at The Belfry next week.

The Tour said it made the decision in line with ensuring the strategy of staging consecutive tournaments in geographical clusters wherever possible is maintained amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Read more about: european tour golf
Story first published: Monday, August 17, 2020, 21:00 [IST]
