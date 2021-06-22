Exciting heavyweight contenders bout headlines UFC Vegas 30

Undefeated Gane (8-0, fighting out of Paris, France) is coming off his first successful UFC main event, having bested fellow contender Jairzinho Rozenstruik in February.

The former kickboxer immediately turned heads upon joining the UFC roster in 2019, picking up sensational wins over former champion Junior Dos Santos, Don'Tale Mayesr and Raphael Pessoa. Gane now hopes to continue his momentum with another high-level performance to stake his claim for a title shot.

Seasoned veteran Volkov (33-8, fighting out of Moscow, Russia) kicked off his 2021 campaign with a spectacular TKO victory over Alistair Overeem this past February.

With 22 knockout victories on his resume, Volkov has also stopped former UFC champion Fabricio Werdum, Walt Harris and Stefan Struve in emphatic fashion. Volkov now has his sights on cementing his status as a title threat by handing Gane his first career loss.

In the co-main event Canadian standout Tanner Boser battles Ovince Saint Preux.

Dynamic striker Boser (19-8-1, fighting out of Edmonton, Alberta, Canada) is wasting no time returning to the Octagon with his sight set on delivering another spectacular KO win.

Throughout his UFC run he has earned impressive finishes against Raphael Pessoa and Philipe Lins. Boser now hopes to make the most of his second co-main event spot by stopping Saint Preux.

Talented finisher Saint Preux (25-15, fighting out of Knoxville, Tenn.) has proven to be just as skilled at striking as he is on the mat.

A former interim light heavyweight title challenger, he has netted memorable wins against Tyson Pedro, Corey Anderson and Shogun Rua. Saint Preux now aims to deliver another highlight-reel victory to secure his first UFC win at heavyweight.

Additional bouts on the card include:

• Kennedy Nzechukwu (8-1, fighting out of Dallas, Texas) goes for his third consecutive win when he faces Danilo Marques (11-2, fighting out of Huntington Beach, Calif. by way of Sao Paulo, Brazil) in a light heavyweight bout

• Featherweight finishers collide as Andre Fili (21-8, fighting out of Sacramento, Calif.) returns to the Octagon against Daniel Pineda (27-14, 2 NC, fighting out of Houston, Texas).

• Renato Moicano (14-4-1, fighting out of Brasilia, Brazil) meets Jai Herbert (10-2, fighting out of Wolverhampton, England) in an intriguing lightweight bout

• Raoni Barcelos (16-1, fighting out of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil) faces Timur Valiev (17-2 1NC, fighting out of Toms River, N.J. by way of Makhachkala, Dagestan, Russia) in a battle of promising bantamweights

• Unbeaten Shavkat Rakhmonov (13-0, fighting out of Kokshetau, Kazakhstan) takes on returning Michel Prazeres (26-3, fighting out of Belem, Para, Brazil) at welterweight

• Nicolas Dalby (19-3-1 2NC, fighting out of Copenhagen, Denmark) squares off with Tim Means (31-12-1, 1 NC, fighting out of Albuquerque, N.M.) in a welterweight bout

• Marcin Prachnio (14-5, fighting out of Krasnodar, Russia) meets Ike Villanueva (17-11, fighting out of Houston, Texas) at light heavyweight

• No. 15 women's bantamweight contender Julia Avila (8-2, fighting out of Oklahoma City, Okla.) battles Julija Stoliarenko (9-5-1, fighting out of Kaunas, Lithuania)

• Charles Rosa (13-5, fighting out of Boca Raton, Fla. by way of Peabody, Mass.) takes on Justin Jaynes (16-7, fighting out of Las Vegas, Nev.) in a featherweight bout guaranteed to deliver action

• An exciting lightweight fight sees veteran Yancy Medeiros (15-7, 1 NC, fighting out of Makaha, Hawaii) lock horns with Damir Hadzovic (13-6, fighting out of Copenhagen, Denmark)

UFC Fight Night: Gane vs. Volkov will take place Saturday, June 26 from UFC APEX is Las Vegas. The entire card will be available in English and Spanish on ESPN+, starting with the prelims at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT and continuing with the main card at 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT.

