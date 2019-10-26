English
Female sports stars lend support to PM Modi's Bharat Lakshmi campaign

By
modi and sindhu

New Delhi, Oct. 26: India's top female sportspersons, including ace shuttler PV Sindhu and world champion boxer MC Mary Kom on Saturday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharat Laxmi initiative, which empowers women of the country.

Shuttlers Sindhu and Saina Nehwal, boxers Mary Kom and Nikhat Zareen, wrestler Pooja Dhanda and paddler Manika Batra all took to Twitter to support the cause.

"I thank @narendramodi sir for his initiative to honour and empower women this Diwali. Acknowledgement motivates us to work harder and make India proud. #bharatkilaxmi," all six of them tweeted.

Last month, Modi had urged people to launch a campaign to honour daughters who have made a mark with their achievements in various fields for public good. The Prime Minister said on Diwali, Goddess Lakshmi is welcomed at homes as it is believed that she brings prosperity and happiness.

"Daughters are considered as Lakshmi in our culture. Can't we felicitate daughters in our villages and cities by holding public programmes?" Modi had suggested in his monthly 'Mann ki Baat' radio address.

Story first published: Saturday, October 26, 2019, 21:10 [IST]
