Female Taekwondo player shot dead in Gurugram, family accuses coach of murder

As per the India Today report, the deceased girl, named Sarita (25), was allegedly murdered by her coach.

As per the girl's family, her coach was consistently forcing her to marry to him but Sarita kept refusing his proposals and the jilted lover killed her for turning down his requests.

As per reports, the police learnt about a girl being shot dead in Gurugram's Bohra Khurd village around 4 pm on Tuesday and immediately arrived at the crime scene. The murderer had shot the woman dead and fled from the spot.

A murder complaint has been registered and the police are investigating the murder and covering every possible angle. However, the coach in question is also missing and the police are trying to trace him.

