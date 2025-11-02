Cade Cunningham's Performance Marks Detroit Pistons' Growth In First International Victory

Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi: How far are the Legendary Duo from 1000 Goals after both score Goals in latest Match?

Cade Cunningham views the Detroit Pistons' 122-110 triumph over the Dallas Mavericks in Mexico City as a crucial indicator of the team's progress. Cunningham scored 21 points and achieved a career-high with 18 assists, contributing to Detroit's improved record of 4-2 after consecutive victories. Duncan Robinson added 18 points, while Ausar Thompson scored 15. Jalen Duran led with a personal best of 33 points.

Detroit was behind 93-87 at the end of the third quarter but surged ahead by outscoring Dallas 35-17 in the final period. The Mavericks were missing forward Anthony Davis due to injury. This win marked Detroit's first victory in five international games, highlighting their strong start to the 2025-26 season. Cunningham expressed optimism about the team's direction, stating, "It is cool, super cool, the coaching staff put me in great position, and my team-mates helped me. To do it out here was cool."

The Pistons rebounded from a dismal 14-68 season in 2023-24 to finish 44-38 last year, ending a five-year playoff drought. Cunningham earned All-Star recognition for the first time during this turnaround. He emphasised the importance of representing the Pistons organisation well and handling business effectively on the court.

Duran credited his teammates for his standout performance, saying, "I just wanted to get the win. Coach [J.B. Bickerstaff] had a great gameplan and my team-mates found me and the rest is history." His achievement marked his best points return in over three years in the NBA.

The Mavericks now hold a record of 2-4 as they prepare for an away game against the Houston Rockets on Monday. Head coach Jason Kidd acknowledged their shortcomings, stating, "They dominated us in the paint, give them credit, they were good in the fourth quarter." He noted that winning requires playing effectively with available players.

Despite recent challenges, Detroit's victory reflects their ongoing growth and determination to succeed this season. The team aims to build on this momentum as they continue their campaign.