More sports Tommy Fleetwood Celebrates DP World India Championship Win With Son Frankie By His Side Tommy Fleetwood dedicated his DP World India Championship win to his son Frankie after securing a two-shot victory over Keita Nakajima. This marks Fleetwood's eighth title on the DP World Tour and highlights the emotional significance of sharing this moment with his son. By Mykhel Team Published: Sunday, October 19, 2025, 20:46 [IST]

Tommy Fleetwood celebrated his victory at the DP World India Championship by dedicating it to his son, Frankie. He secured a two-shot win over Keita Nakajima on Sunday. Fleetwood's final round of 65 included eight birdies and one bogey, finishing the tournament at 22 under par. This marked his eighth DP World Tour win and first since the 2024 Dubai Invitational.

Fleetwood's recent achievements have been impressive, with this being his third win in three months. He claimed the FedEx Cup title, marking his first victory on US soil, and contributed to Team Europe's Ryder Cup success. Nakajima began the final round with a two-shot lead in Delhi but couldn't keep up with Fleetwood, who made three consecutive birdies starting from the seventh hole.

After securing par on the last hole to confirm his victory, Fleetwood embraced his eight-year-old son. Frankie had never before experienced running onto the 18th green to celebrate with him. He missed Fleetwood's maiden PGA Tour win in August and was too young for his father's last DP World Tour triumph in January 2024.

Reflecting on this special moment, Fleetwood shared a touching story about a conversation with Frankie. "We were at home last week, and we were driving the buggy—I think we were playing golf together—and he [Frankie] just said randomly: 'Do you know what you've never done? You've never won a tournament, and then I've been able to run onto the 18th green,'" Fleetwood explained.

This sentiment stayed with him throughout the week as he aimed to create that moment for his son. "It was just another opportunity really," he said. "There's going to be many more times where I hopefully get the chance to do that, but that was all day today what I had in my mind."

Performance of Other Players

The day also saw positive outcomes for some of Fleetwood's Ryder Cup teammates from their recent triumph at Bethpage Black. Shane Lowry finished four strokes behind in tied-third alongside Alex Fitzpatrick and Thriston Lawrence. Viktor Hovland achieved a T6 finish after chipping in an eagle on the final hole, sharing this position with Jayden Schaper and Joost Luiten.

Daniel Hillier briefly led by two shots after seven birdies in his first ten holes on Sunday but fell back to tied-ninth following two bogeys and a double bogey in his last five holes. Rory McIlroy ended ten strokes behind at 11 under par, tied for 26th place after carding four birdies and three bogeys during a final-round score of 71.