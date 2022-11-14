Floyd Mayweather easily defeats YouTube star Deji in boxing exhibition

Mayweather, who is considered one of the greatest boxers to ever live, was never threatened, slowly building his pace in the eight-round fight.

He finished the job in the sixth round with an extended flurry, allowing the referee to step in and call it off for a TKO victory.

It is Mayweather's third exhibition since May as he continues to accept fights from non-professional boxers, having last fought professionally against Conor McGregor back in 2017, while his last win against a boxer was in 2015.

Speaking in the ring to DAZN after the result, Mayweather pointed to some swelling under his own eye as an indication that the crowd got their money's worth.

"I'm glad that he landed a good shot, this is part of fighting, this is a part of entertainment," he said. "These people want to see entertainment, and fun, and that's what we both gave them tonight."

He finished with some encouraging words to his opponent, saying "you're a hell of a fighter, a hell of a competitor, keep up the great work, and keep building".

