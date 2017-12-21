Dana White says Floyd Mayweather Jr in talks for UFC deal

Las Vegas, December 21: Undefeated boxing star Floyd Mayweather Jr. could be taking his skills to the octagon in 2018 after Conor McGregor stepped into ring this year.

UFC president Dana White revealed the MMA promotion is discussing a potential deal to bring the 40-year-old into the mixed-martial arts world.

"We're talking to Floyd about doing a UFC deal," White told ESPN.

"It's real. He was talking about Conor McGregor. Was that real? Have you heard Floyd talk about many things that aren't real? He usually tips his hand when he's in the media and then that s*** ends up happening.

"We're interested in doing something with Floyd. Everything is a realistic possibility. Mayweather vs. McGregor f****** happened. Anything is possible."

Mayweather earned a 10th-round victory in a blockbuster boxing bout against UFC champion McGregor in August to improve his perfect record to 50-0.

Despite the hype surrounding the anticipated fight, Mayweather assured fight fans the bout would be the final one of his career.

However, it took only a few months away from the ring for Mayweather to backpedal on his promise for the prospect of growing his already extravagant wealth.

"They just called me not too long ago and asked me to come back," Mayweather said during a live social media stream earlier this month, via Fight Hype. "I can come right back. If I wanted to, I can come right back to the UFC. I can go fight in the Octagon. I can do a three- or four-fight deal in the Octagon and make a billion dollars. Remember, I'm Floyd 'Money' Mayweather."

Source: OPTA