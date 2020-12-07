Mayweather takes up challenge to fight YouTuber Logan Paul

The pay-per-view clash scheduled for February 20 was confirmed in the wake of Paul, who lost to fellow streamer KSI on his professional boxing bow in November 2019, calling out the 50-0 Mayweather.

Paul, who has 22.6 million YouTube subscribers, boasted in November that he was ready to fight Mayweather "any time, any place".

"If I caught Floyd with one punch, I would snap him in half," said the 25-year-old.

Five-division world champion Mayweather, 43, has not fought competitively since a 2017 10th-round TKO defeat of UFC superstar McGregor in the boxing ring.

Mayweather beat kickboxing star Tenshin Nasukawa in brutal fashion in a 2018 exhibition in Tokyo.

He and Paul confirmed their showdown with social media posts, with a promotional video billing the clash as 'The Champ' against 'The Maverick'.

It was not specified where the fight would be staged.