Foreman 'awfully surprised' by McGregor's boxing

Texas, September 19: "He was able to hit Floyd Mayweather with punches like no one has done." That is the view of former heavyweight champion George Foreman, who is still shocked by UFC star Conor McGregor's performance in the boxing ring.

McGregor went into the unknown in his first professional fight outside of the octagon against undefeated American great Mayweather in Las Vegas, where he suffered a 10th-round stoppage in last month's blockbuster showdown.

While McGregor lost the bout at T-Mobile Arena as Mayweather celebrated his record-breaking 50th win, the Irishman completely defied the pre-fight predictions of a routine victory for the 40-year-old with his unorthodox and unpredictable style proving troublesome, especially early.

"I was awfully surprised because he was able to hit Mayweather with punches like no one has done," Foreman told Omnisport.

"He didn't put a lot of shoulder into him, just laid those hands on the right spot. Did an excellent job.

"I'm shocked. I'm still shocked. He frustrated Mayweather, who had to turn into a George Foreman/Mike Tyson-type fighter.

"McGregor switched positions from left to right hand. He didn't have to go by the rules of a boxer.

"The only thing that got him was fatigue. Going 12 rounds is a hard thing to do in boxing."

Boxing is a mad game. pic.twitter.com/Nyzywv8H7O — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) September 17, 2017

Asked if he expects to see McGregor, 29, don the gloves again, Foreman said: "He doesn't have anything else to prove.

"He fought Mayweather and he couldn't use anything of his professional skills," Foreman added. "He had to drop down a level.

That's like saying, you can beat me but I can't fight. So why come back again?

"He can draw a crowd. He doesn't need boxing. Boxing may need McGregor."

