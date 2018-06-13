English

Former Cowboy, Panther Hardy wins quickly on MMA pro debut

Las Vegas, June 13: Greg Hardy knocked out Austen Lane in the first round in his professional MMA debut on Dana White's Contender Series on Tuesday (June 12).

The former Carolina Panthers and Dallas Cowboys defensive end made quick work of his opponent once again, this time against a man with an undefeated MMA record at 4-0 and an NFL pedigree just like Hardy.

Both men were taken in the 2010 NFL Draft, Hardy by the Panthers, Lane by the Jacksonville Jaguars, and the athleticism was clearly on par.

However, the power was on the side of Hardy who caught Lane with a strong right hand, which stunned him, and then followed it up with a left to the face which put his opponent on his back.

Hardy is now 1-0 in his professional MMA career after he went 3-0 as an amateur.

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 13, 2018, 7:30 [IST]
