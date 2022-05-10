Former NBA player Adreian Payne shot dead at age of 31

The Orange County Sheriff's Office confirmed on Monday that Payne was transported to hospital following reports of a shooting at 01:34 local time and was later pronounced dead.

Payne was a first-round pick in the 2014 draft and played 107 NBA games, averaging 4.0 points and 2.9 rebounds across spells with the Atlanta Hawks, Minnesota Timberwolves and Orlando Magic.

He played professionally with Lithuanian side Juventus Utena earlier this year and has also previously represented sides in Turkey, France, Greece and China.

A male has been arrested for the shooting on a first-degree murder warrant.

We are deeply saddened to hear of the tragic passing of Adreian Payne. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/Y0KML29NEz — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) May 9, 2022