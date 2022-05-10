English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Former NBA player Adreian Payne shot dead at age of 31

By
Adreian Payne
Adreian Payne has died at the age of 31.

Orlando, May 10: Former NBA player and Michigan State star Adreian Payne has died at the age of 31 after being shot in Orlando.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office confirmed on Monday that Payne was transported to hospital following reports of a shooting at 01:34 local time and was later pronounced dead.

Payne was a first-round pick in the 2014 draft and played 107 NBA games, averaging 4.0 points and 2.9 rebounds across spells with the Atlanta Hawks, Minnesota Timberwolves and Orlando Magic.

He played professionally with Lithuanian side Juventus Utena earlier this year and has also previously represented sides in Turkey, France, Greece and China.

A male has been arrested for the shooting on a first-degree murder warrant.

Comments

MORE BASKETBALL NEWS

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

Story first published: Tuesday, May 10, 2022, 4:20 [IST]
Other articles published on May 10, 2022

Latest Videos

+ More
Click to comments