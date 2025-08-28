More sports Norris Hopes For A Friendly Rivalry With Team-Mate Piastri At Dutch Grand Prix Lando Norris expresses his desire for a friendly rivalry with McLaren team-mate Oscar Piastri ahead of the Dutch Grand Prix. With both drivers in contention for the championship, Norris aims to balance competition with camaraderie. By Mykhel Team Published: Thursday, August 28, 2025, 22:26 [IST]

Lando Norris is optimistic about maintaining a friendly rivalry with his McLaren teammate, Oscar Piastri, as they both vie for the Formula One title. Currently, Norris holds second place in the Drivers' Championship, trailing Piastri by nine points. Despite a collision earlier this season in Montreal, Norris believes a cordial relationship is possible. "It's very difficult to have a combination of knowing deep down you really want to beat that person more than anything, but also have a very good working friendship," he told BBC Newsbeat.

McLaren has already secured 11 victories in 2025, marking their third-best season in F1 history. If either Norris or Piastri wins in the Netherlands, McLaren will match their second-best record of 12 wins in a single season, achieved in 1984 with Alain Prost and Niki Lauda. This year, Norris and Piastri have collectively earned 24 podium finishes, equalling the number shared by Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso in 2007.

Norris finds solace from the pressures of racing through video games. He believes gaming helps him unwind and even enhances his driving skills. "Gaming really helps me disconnect from a very chaotic, busy, stressful life," he said. He emphasises the importance of feeling normal again and keeping his competitive spirit alive through racing games.

Norris aims to achieve consecutive victories at Zandvoort for the first time in his career. He has won nine races at different venues but never repeated a win at any single grand prix. A victory on Sunday would make him the 36th driver to reach double figures for F1 race wins and the sixth to do so with McLaren.

Max Verstappen faces challenges entering his home race after seven races without a win. This marks his longest winless streak since 2017. Red Bull has also struggled recently, failing to secure podium finishes in four consecutive races since Verstappen's second-place finish in Canada. Verstappen hopes to end this drought by clinching his third victory of 2025 on home soil.

Championship Standings

The current standings show Oscar Piastri leading with 284 points, followed by Lando Norris with 275 points. Max Verstappen holds third place with 187 points. In the Constructors' Championship, McLaren leads with 559 points, while Ferrari follows with 260 points.

The rivalry between Norris and Piastri could intensify as they continue their battle for the championship title. With both drivers performing exceptionally well this season, McLaren seems poised for success. However, whether their competition remains amicable or turns contentious remains to be seen as the season progresses toward its climax.