G Lakshmanan stripped of Asian Games 2018 bronze medal for lane infringement in men's 10,000m

Lakshmanan, a silver medal winner at the 2015 Wuhan Asian Championships, thought he had ended India's 20-year wait for a medal in the event. He pushed himself at the Asian Games even though he was almost a lap behind race leader Hassan Chani.

But that eventually was his undoing as he was forced to take a step out of the track to avoid colliding into the Chani. It was a lane infringement according to IAAF's rule 163.3b.

The stewards raised the yellow flag immediately but Lakshamanan was informed of his fate only after the event. By then, he had completed a lap of honour at the GBK Stadium.

India's last medal at the 10,000m event came in 1998 when Gulab Chand won the bronze in 29:10.53 in Bangkok.

India, meanwhile, celebrated as two of their athletes - Hima Das and Muhammed Anas - claimed silver in the 400m events.

"I don't know what happened to me in the final. I could have run better but I am happy with silver. I had aimed for a medal at the Asian Games and I have achieved that. Abdalelah won easily. I will see viedo to analyse what went wrong," the Kerala athlete said and dedicated his medal to people back home, who are struggling with a devastating flood.

Anas said he may pull out of men's 200m event to prepare for the newly-introduced 400m mixed relay.

In men's long jump, Murali Sreeshankar finished sixth with a best effort of 7.95m.

Asian Championship silver medallist Anu Raghavan qualified for the final of the women's 400m hurdles final. The 25-year-old from Kerala was third fastest in Heat 2 and also overall third with a timing of 56.77. Joining her in the final was compatriot Jauna Murmu (59.20) as the last best loser. Anu had won a silver at the Asian Athletics Championship 2017 held in Bhubaneswar.

The women's 400m hurdles final is at 5.15 pm IST on Monday, August 27.

Also, Dharun Ayyasamy and Santhosh Kumar Tamilarasan were both into the men's 400m hurdles final after finishing second in each of their semi-finals.

While Dharun was faster in 49.55 seconds, Santhosh Kumar Tamilarasan clocked 50.46 seconds.

The final is at 5.30pm IST on Monday, August 27.

(With PTI inputs)