Ryan Garcia appears to confirm Manny Pacquiao bout

Garcia (21-0) was reported to be in talks for a bout against Filipino great Pacquiao (62-7-2).

The American seemed to confirm that fight was going ahead in an Instagram post on Sunday (January 24).

"A dream turned reality," Garcia wrote.

"It's an honour to share the ring with @mannypacquiao. I will always respect what you did in and out the ring.

"Here's to the best man winning."

Garcia fought on January 2, beating Luke Campbell to win the interim WBC lightweight title.

Pacquiao, 42, was last in action in July 2019 in a split-decision victory over Keith Thurman to win the WBA welterweight crown.