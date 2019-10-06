Golovkin edges Derevyanchenko to win IBF middleweight title

New York, October 6: Gennady Golovkin survived a huge test from Sergiy Derevyanchenko to claim the vacant IBF middleweight title by unanimous decision on Saturday (October 5).
The Kazakh was unconvincing but did enough to be awarded a win by the judges, who scored it 115-112, 115-112 and 114-113 in his favour at Madison Square Garden in New York.
Derevyanchenko dealt with a huge cut above his right eye from the second round, having been knocked down in the first, and the Ukrainian was central to a major battle.
But Golovkin (40-1-1) rode a fast start and a strong finish to his victory after Derevyanchenko (13-2) caused him major problems through the middle rounds.
GGG Wins A Close One#GGGDerevyanchenko pic.twitter.com/Tn8Lc1pNnd— DAZN USA (@DAZN_USA) October 6, 2019
Golovkin made the better start and a left hurt Derevyanchenko before a right hand saw the latter knocked down in the first round.
The 37-year-old landed a huge left hook in the second round as Derevyanchenko was cut above the right eye, although that was later ruled to be from a head clash.
Needing a response, Derevyanchenko delivered with aggression to begin the third as he finally started to trouble Golovkin.
Derevyanchenko appeared to hurt Golovkin with a body shot in the fifth and the Ukrainian was perhaps edging what were close middle rounds.
🔘🔘🔘🔘⚪⚪⚪⚪⚪⚪⚪⚪#GGGDerevyanchenko pic.twitter.com/AvYAD4j2PW— DAZN USA (@DAZN_USA) October 6, 2019
Doctors assessed Derevyanchenko's cut after the fourth and seventh rounds but allowed the fight to continue.
Golovkin started to get back on top after a few troublesome rounds before Derevyanchenko landed a flurry of shots to begin the 10th.
As both fighters looked to be tiring after a huge battle, Golovkin did just enough to secure victory and the IBF crown.