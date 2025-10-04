Chelsea vs Liverpool Live Streaming: Where to Watch Premier League Match in India, UK, USA and Other Countries?

George Russell Clinches Pole Position At Singapore Grand Prix With Max Verstappen Close Behind George Russell secured pole position at the Singapore Grand Prix, finishing ahead of Max Verstappen. Despite past challenges, he aims to maintain his lead during the race. By Mykhel Team Published: Saturday, October 4, 2025, 22:46 [IST]

-myKhel Team

George Russell expressed caution despite securing pole position at the Singapore Grand Prix, starting just ahead of Max Verstappen. Russell's time was 0.182 seconds faster than Verstappen, marking his first pole since the Canadian Grand Prix in June, which he won over the Dutchman. This achievement also marked Mercedes' first pole at Marina Bay Street Circuit since Lewis Hamilton's notable lap in 2018.

Russell acknowledged the challenges he faced in Singapore, attributing past difficulties to his own actions. He stated, "I'm not going to get carried away with this pole position. It's the best place to start and there is a good pole side advantage here, so I would like to think I can hold the lead." He remains cautious of Verstappen's skill at race starts.

The McLaren of championship leader Oscar Piastri will start third, with Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli between him and teammate Lando Norris. Charles Leclerc, Isack Hadjar, Oliver Bearman, and Fernando Alonso completed the top ten qualifiers. The focus was on whether Verstappen could outpace McLarens for a third consecutive win to strengthen his title hopes.

Russell finished third in Saturday's final practice after placing 11th and 20th in earlier sessions. With high temperatures expected on race day, he acknowledged potential challenges due to last year's panic attack during the Grand Prix. However, he is optimistic about overcoming these issues.

The Briton expressed satisfaction with Mercedes' improved pace over a short period. "It's amazing to be on pole position," Russell said. "Yesterday was a very challenging day for many different reasons, but it's good to come back and get a good result today." He praised Antonelli's performance as well.

Lando Norris admitted Verstappen is a strong contender for the Drivers' Championship. Russell supported this view before Sunday's race. The anticipation centered on whether Verstappen could surpass McLarens for another victory.

Top Qualifiers Overview

Position Driver (Team) 1 George Russell (Mercedes) 2 Max Verstappen (Red Bull) 3 Oscar Piastri (McLaren) 4 Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes) 5 Lando Norris (McLaren) 6 Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari) 7 Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) 8 Isack Hadjar (Racing Bulls) 9 Oliver Bearman (Haas) 10 Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin)

Russell remains focused on maintaining his lead despite past struggles in Singapore. His cautious optimism reflects both confidence in his abilities and respect for his competitors' skills.