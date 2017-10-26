Ghosal leads India's campaign in Qatar Classic squash

Bengaluru/Doha: October 26: India's Saurav Ghosal will take on Egypt's Mazen Gamal in the qualifying round of the Qatar Classic squash tournament which begins at the Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complexin Doha on Friday (October 27).

Coming into the $165,000 prize-money Professional Squash Association (PSA) tournament, Ghosal is in impressive form, having reached the biggest-ever semifinal of his career at the Channel VAS Championships at St George's Hill in Weybridge.

The world No.26 had a dream run in England where he notched up his 200th win on PSA Tour during his quarterfinal triumph over Marwan El Shorbagy.

His campaign ended in the semifinal where he lost to Marwan's brother and former world No.1 Mohamed El Shorbagy.

The Qatar Classic which is into its 14th edition has drawn more attention this time, both on and off the court.

With Gulf neighbours boycotting Qatar since June for their alleged support to terrorism, there were doubts as to whether the tournament would go on.

Egyptians have domianted the tournament since its inception and they enjoy a huge fan following in Qatar which is virtually their second home. Karim Abdel Gawad is the defending champion. He had defeated Mohamed El Shorbay in an all-Egyptian final last year.

However, the large-expatriate Egyptian population will certainly miss former world No.1 Ramy Ashour, who has pulled out of the tournament citing internal illness.

France's Mathieu Castagnet moves into the main draw in Ashour's absence.

After two days of qualifying rounds, the tournament proper gets underway on October 29. The final will be held on November 3.