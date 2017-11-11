Ghosal wins biggest PSA title of his career

Bengaluru, November 11: Indian ace Saurav Ghosal claimed the biggest Profssional Squash Association (PSA) title of his career after he defeated Switzerland's Nicolas Mueller 11-6, 11-8, 11-8 to lift the JSW Indian Squash Circuit CCI International trophy in Mumbai.

The 31-year-old produced a dominant performance to down the world No.27 and claim his first Tour title in two years since the Kolkata International JSW Indian Squash Circuit where he beat Egypt's Marwan El Shorbagy in the final.

Ghosal and Mueller had faced each other three times previously on the PSA World Tour with the 'Swiss Rocket' coming out on top in the last two meetings at the JP Morgan Tournament of Champions earlier this year and at last year's instalment of the CCI International.

However, Ghosal made sure to reverse recent fortunes and write his name into the squash history books as the tournament's first Indian winner with a virtuoso performance.

The Indian world No.21 came through a tough battle with Egypt's Omar Mosaad in the semifinals after beating Welshman Joel Makin and England's Joshua Masters in the previous rounds.

Meanwhile, Mueller had enjoyed a good run of form - dropping just one game en route to the final.

However, home hope Ghosal - who finished runner-up at the tournament in 2015 - proved too much to handle for Mueller as he outmanoeuvred him on court and took advantage of the 28-year-old's errors to claim the PSA M50 title, much to the delight of the home crowd.

"It's good to win," said Ghosal.

"After yesterday I had to recover really well. It was very high quality and very intense match last night.

"Niki has done well to get through the tournament relatively unscathed but I was pleased with how I recovered, the way I put my body back together.

"The last two times I have played Niki he has beaten me, last year here and at the Tournament of Champions in January, so it was always going to be a tough match.

"Like every day I have a plan which I want to execute, whilst doing that I also want to enjoy it but it can be tough sometimes, especially when Niki is slotting the ball away like he was towards the end of the third.

"I'm happy for the majority of the match that I could do what I wanted and win today in front of this crowd.