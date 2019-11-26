English
Giannis delighted to emulate Michael Jordan

By Liam Blackburn
Giannis Antetokounmpo
With 50 points, 14 rebounds, six assists and zero turnovers, Giannis Antetokounmpo emulated a stat line last produced by Michael Jordan.

LA, November 26: Giannis Antetokounmpo was pleased with his decisiveness in a 50-point display on Monday that saw the NBA's reigning MVP emulate numbers last produced by Michael Jordan.

The Milwaukee Bucks beat the Utah Jazz 122-118 to win an eighth straight game, improving to 14-3 as Antetokounmpo produced the second 50-point game of his career.

Antetokounmpo, who now has 17 successive double-doubles, also had 14 rebounds and six assists while not turning the ball over once.

The last player to score at least 50 points, have 10-plus rebounds, at least five assists and zero turnovers was five-time MVP Jordan 30 years ago.

"It's a great compliment being next to a guy like Michael Jordan," Antetokounmpo told reporters.

"Obviously, one of the best players to ever play the game. But what I care about is that I was decisive.

"When you're decisive, you don't turn the ball over.

"I was able to get better, find my angles, try to be low and not try to play as much upright as I've been playing all season and just make the right play.

"It's a great compliment to be there, but all I care about is being better and helping my team win."

Story first published: Tuesday, November 26, 2019, 16:10 [IST]
