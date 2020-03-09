Giannis Antetokounmpo to miss two games with knee sprain

English
By Nicholas Mcgee
Giannis Antetokounmpo sustained a left leg injury during the Bucks defeat to the Los Angeles Lakers
Giannis Antetokounmpo sustained a left leg injury during the Bucks' defeat to the Los Angeles Lakers

New York, March 9: Giannis Antetokounmpo will miss the Milwaukee Bucks' next two games with a minor knee sprain.

The reigning NBA MVP sustained a left leg injury during the Bucks' defeat to the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday (March 6), the team confirmed.

An MRI revealed a minor joint capsule sprain of the left knee, ruling him out of the Bucks' road games with the Phoenix Suns and Denver Nuggets.

Antetokounmpo's status for Thursday's home game with the Boston Celtics will be updated later in the coming week.

The Greek is again the favourite for the MVP award and is averaging 29.6 points and 13.7 rebounds for the Eastern Conference-leading Bucks.

Milwaukee possess the best record in the NBA at 53-10 and are 8.5 games ahead of the Toronto Raptors in the race for the number one seed in the East.

Story first published: Monday, March 9, 2020, 2:30 [IST]
