English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

UFC on ESPN 9 results: Burns dominates Woodley in unanimous-decision win

By Dejan Kalinic
Gilbert Burns outworked Tyron Woodley in UFC on ESPN 9
Gilbert Burns outworked Tyron Woodley in UFC on ESPN 9

Las Vegas, May 31: Gilbert Burns dominated Tyron Woodley in an impressive UFC win in the main event of UFC on ESPN 9 in Las Vegas on Saturday (May 30).

Burns, 33, was in control from the outset and was awarded a deserved unanimous-decision victory.

The Brazilian took control early and never looked back, with the judges scoring it 50-45, 50-44 and 50-44 in his favour.

Burns is riding a streak of six consecutive victories, including four since returning to welterweight in 2019.

Woodley, meanwhile, was no match for Burns in what was his first bout since losing the UFC welterweight championship to Kamaru Usman in March last year.

WHERE WAS THE FIGHT WON?

Burns laid down a marker early. He dropped Woodley and cut the American open above his left eye in the first round, with his victory never in doubt.

WHAT DOES IT MEAN?

Usman holds the welterweight title and Burns is ready to take on his team-mate. Usman beat Woodley to win the crown, which he successfully defended against Colby Covington in December.

THEY SAID WHAT?

"I trained so hard for this fight, I knew I could do it, I was calling these guys out for a reason," Burns told ESPN after his win.

NEW RECORDS (W-L-D):

Burns: 19-3-0 Woodley: 19-5-1

REST OF THE CARD

After an even heavyweight battle, Augusto Sakai (15-1-1) was awarded a split-decision victory over Blagoy Ivanov (18-4).

More UFC News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: FCB 5 - 0 F95
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Sunday, May 31, 2020, 10:00 [IST]
Other articles published on May 31, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue