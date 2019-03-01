English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Warriors crash to back-to-back losses, Harden scores 58

By Opta
Stephen Curry
Stunned by the Miami Heat on Wednesday, the Golden State Warriors were upstaged at the Orlando Magic.

LA, March 1: Reigning NBA champions the Golden State Warriors suffered consecutive defeats after squandering a lead in their shock 96-103 loss to the Orlando Magic.

The Warriors – playing without star Kevin Durant – were beaten for the third time in their last four games, blowing a 11-point fourth-quarter advantage on Thursday.

Golden State were stunned 126-125 by Dwyane Wade's hail-mary buzzer-beating shot in the Miami Heat's victory on Wednesday.

Aaron Gordon posted 22 points and 15 rebounds as the Magic snapped an 11-game losing streak to the Warriors.

The Warriors were led by Stephen Curry's 33 points, though he was only one for six in the final quarter in Orlando.

James Harden produced a mammoth performance to lead the Houston Rockets past the Heat 121-118.

The Rockets were without Eric Gordon and Kenneth Faried, so Harden stepped up by scoring 58 points and adding 10 assists.

It was Harden's sixth 50-point game of the season and 15th of his career as the Rockets overturned a 21-point deficit.

Harris powers 76ers at OKC

Tobias Harris scored 32 points while shooting five of seven from three-point range in the Philadelphia 76ers' 108-104 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Karl-Anthony Towns had 42 points and 17 rebounds, but Bojan Bogdanovic dropped 37 in the Indiana Pacers' 122-115 victory against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Donovan Mitchell led the Utah Jazz past the Denver Nuggets 111-104 on the back of 24 points, eight rebounds and five assists. It was Utah's third successive victory.

Chriss scoreless in Cavs win

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Marquese Chriss shot 0 for five from the floor with zero points and was a minus-14 in 13 minutes. Cleveland were able to drop the New York Knicks 125-118, though.

Wade leaves Rockets in a spin

Wade is known for his pump fake, but we can put money on it you cannot name another time he got away with four separate fakes on the same play.

Thursday's results

Orlando Magic 103-96 Golden State Warriors Indiana Pacers 122-115 Minnesota Timberwolves Houston Rockets 121-118 Miami Heat Cleveland Cavaliers 125-118 New York Knicks Philadelphia 76ers 108-104 Oklahoma City Thunder Utah Jazz 111-104 Denver Nuggets

Clippers at Kings

This game pits possibly the best coached team in the NBA in the Los Angeles Clippers against the most intriguing and maybe the most fun in the Sacramento Kings. It is energy vs energy and young vs old. This one will be a lot of fun.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Friday, March 1, 2019, 12:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 1, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS

    Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue