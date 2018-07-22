Golf: Magical Molinari wins The Open; Shubhankar finished tied 56th

The Italian signed for a final-round 69 after carding 16 pars at Carnoustie, birdies at 14 and 18 moving him one shot clear of Xander Schauffele, whose subsequent bogey on 17 left the American needing an eagle at the last to force a play-off.

But that was a bridge too far for the man who was the co-leader overnight, as the Claret Jug was secured for the in-form Molinari.

Schauffele, Justin Rose, Rory McIlroy and Kevin Kisner all finished on six under, while Tiger Woods was a short further back and 2017 champion Jordan Spieth dropped from a share of the lead at the start of play to four under, having struggled to a five-over 76.

England's Eddie Pepperell posted the best round of the day with a 67. Scotland's Sam Locke bagged the silver medal for leading amateur.

On a day where prevailing winds made life difficult for the leaders, Molinari's tactical masterclass yielded a 69 that was enough to reach eight under for the tournament and triumph by two strokes.

The manner of Molinari's victory - his scorecard included 16 pars, two birdies and no bogeys - was even more impressive in the face of failed challenges from overnight co-leader Spieth, playing partner Woods and McIlroy.

Many had tipped Spieth, who led with Kisner and Schauffele after 54 holes, to defend the Claret Jug he won in dramatic style at Royal Birkdale 12 months ago, but he failed to recover from a poor front nine.

For a time it looked as though Woods would be the leading contender and finally win a 15th major title after a 10-year drought and he led outright at seven under as the leaders fell back.

But the 14-time major champion, wearing his famous Sunday red, also fell away just after the turn, while McIlroy - who has threatened a score in the mid-to-low 60s all week but always come up short - left it too late for his challenge and finished in a share of second with Schauffele, Rose and Kisner.

And so it was Molinari, who now has three wins in six tournaments, that mastered the winds to add major champion to his growing list of achievements.

Spieth's troubles started with a dropped shot at the fifth that was followed with an ugly double bogey at the next hole, hitting his tee shot into the spectators before finding a bush.

His chances of being named champion golfer two years running were fully extinguished with two more bogeys on the way home.

Woods initially took advantage after playing the front nine two under, but it unravelled for the American great with a double bogey at 11 when he crashed a tee shot into the fans before fluffing a chip up to the green.

Another dropped shot followed at the next hole and Woods was unable to recover.

McIlroy sparked a frantic finish with a monster eagle at the par-five 14th, which briefly led to a six-way tie, but a missed 15-footer for birdie at the last meant he could only tie Rose's then clubhouse lead of six under, a score the Englishman reached with a classy birdie at the 18th.

Meanwhile, India's Shubhankar Sharma celebrated his 22nd birthday by firing a second straight even-par 71 to finish tied-56th place.

Sharma became the youngest Indian to make the halfway cut in a Major championship, just one day before turning 22. "This is the best birthday present for myself, playing in The Open and making the cut. The weather was perfect today too. This is the best way I could've spent my birthday. I received a lot of well wishes and I am really happy to receive all the support that I've got," Sharma was quoted as saying by the Asian Golf Tour website.

Sharma was eight shot off the leader at the start of the day. He eventually finished 11 shots off the top at two-over-par 215.

"It was a great day. I would like to have played better than I did but I am very happy that I am playing the round today. I did my best yesterday to try and make it to the weekend. I thought I played pretty well. I just didn't make enough putts," Sharma said.

What a ride that was! Good to have you back @TigerWoods #TheOpen pic.twitter.com/brRUFfo8xi — The Open (@TheOpen) July 22, 2018

"I couldn't capitalize on the birdie on second but that's golf. I am happy with the way that I am playing. My hitting was much better than the previous days. I will go try and get my putter going later and then just relax and look forward to dinner tonight," he added.

(With inputs from Asian Golf Tour)